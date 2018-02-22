Another Memphis man charged with sexually abusing a minor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Memphis man is behind bars accused of sexually abusing a small child.

Antonie Wilson was taken into custody and charged with rape of a child and especially aggravated exploitation of a minor after authorities obtained a search warrant for a home on McLemore this week.

During the search, a cellphone was recovered that reportedly had a video showing a young child being instructed on how to perform sex acts on an adult male.

At one point in the two minute long video, the man could be heard saying “I didn’t say stop.”

The child appeared to be between three and five years old and was nude.

Police also found pictures of man wearing the same clothing on the phone as well and they were able to identify him as Wilson. The second person involved in the making of the video has not been identified.

This is the fifth child rape case WREG has reported in the past month.

On Wednesday, we reported on the case of James “Trey” Bradshaw III who was accused of touching his then-girlfriend’s son repeatedly between 2015 and 2016. He was eventually arrested after the 10-year-old child reportedly touched another student inappropriately while at school.

Johnnie Grovery was also charged after he allegedly raped a woman’s nine year old family member several times over a five day period inside their Frayser home.

Around the same time, the Memphis Police Department issued an alert for Daireus Ice, a man wanted for aggravated rape of a child and especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor charges.

Finally, Isiah Hayes was arrested last week after a child’s mother found several sexually explicit videos on a cellphone.