Ammunition explodes as apartment burns following robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — First responders were called to a local apartment complex after it caught on fire, causing ammunition inside the unit to explode.

The incident happened at the Clearbrook Village Apartments in the 3500 block of Tall Oaks Circle.

According to authorities they were told someone initially called in a robbery at the location. At some point, the apartment caught on fire, sending flames billowing into the sky.

Ammunition inside one of the apartments eventually exploded.

One person has been detained.

It’s unclear if anyone is still inside the apartment.

This is a breaking news story.

