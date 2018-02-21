× Two people arrested in Truman after police find drugs and guns in home

TRUMANN, Ar.—Two men were arrested in Trumann Wednesday morning after police found drugs, guns and over $2,000 at their home.

Officials in a joint task force in Poinsett County searched Michael Cordell McKay, 31, and Jessica Erby’s, 28, home.

Deputies say they seized cocaine, meth, marijuana, schedule I and II pills (including ecstasy), drug paraphernalia, 2 rifles, 1 handgun and over $2,000 dollars.

Mckay was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of firearms by certain persons, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, unlawful use of a communication device, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Erby was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.