Suspect arrested after man stabbed to death in Trumann

TRUMANN, Ark. — The Trumann Police Department is searching for a suspect in the stabbing death of a man Wednesday morning in the 500 block of South Highway 463.

According to the report, officers arrived to the scene at 7:19 a.m.

They located the 52-year-old victim, Darrell Clay Cox, upon arrival.

He was injured from apparent stab wounds.

Cox was transported to Jonesboro Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The suspect, 50-year-old Michael Lee Slaughter, was located soon after.

He was also transported to Jonesboro Hospital with injuries from the incident.

Slaughter has since been released and will be sent to Poinsett County Detention Center.