Sheriff: Search for missing Tennessee teen ends in suspect's suicide in Hernando

HERNANDO, Miss. — A search for a 22-year-old man with a 16-year-old girl in his car ended in a crash with a police officer’s car followed by the suspect’s suicide, DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco said Wednesday.

According to Rasco, a “be on the lookout” alert had been issued for the pair out of Jackson, Tennessee.

Around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, a Hernando, Mississippi police officer spotted the vehicle and tried to stop it. When the driver took off, the officer chased him.

The man did a “doughnut” in a yard and crashed into the officer’s car, wrecking his vehicle near the intersection of Slocum and McCracken Road.

He then shot himself in the head, Rasco said.

He was taken from the scene but later died.

The girl is unharmed and has been picked up by her parents, he said. The officer is also OK.

The suspect has not been identified and the investigation is ongoing.