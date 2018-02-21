× SCS names new Interim Chief Legal Officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools had named a new Interim Chief Legal Officer.

Superintendent Dorsey Hopson announced that Jennifer Ervin will serve in the position.

Ervin joined the school district in July 2016 as the Deputy General Counsel.

She will replace Rodney Moore, who served as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel since January 2016.

Ervin earned her law degree from Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law in Chicago after graduating from White Station High School.

She also graduated magna cum laude from Clark Atlanta University.

Ervin will take over chief legal duties on March 5.