MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department confirmed a man died in a fatal crash on Shelby Drive and Delp Wednesday night.

Police responded to the scene at 8:49 p.m. where, they say, an SUV crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead on the scene.

