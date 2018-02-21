‘Nobody would take me’: Dog found tied to tree with note attached to collar gets adopted

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A dog found tied to a tree in a wooded area of Prince George County, Virginia has found a new home.

“My name is Zeus,” a note tied to his collar read. “I am a very good dog. My owner just can’t afford me anymore. She tried to find me a home but nobody would take me.”

The owner wrote, “I am left with no other options for him, I hate to do this but I can not afford him anymore.” Zeus was abandoned with a half-eaten bag of dog food nearby.

“Zeus was completely failed by his last owner. Can you be Zeus’ forever family?” Prince George County Animal Shelter posted after he was rescued by animal services officers.

“Luckily we believe it was just the day he was found,” the shelter posted on Facebook. “His bag of food set out there with him was not wet and it had rained all day the day before.”

The shelter says that overall he’s in good shape, but needs to add a some weight to his 50-pound frame.

On Feb. 13, Prince George County Animal Shelter made a match and posted on social media that the 2-year-old German shepherd/Labrador retriever mix was heading to his “fairy tale home at last.”

The shelter also posted this statement on Facebook:

For anyone who may find themselves in need of rehoming a pet, please reach out to your local animal services. Many areas have resources to assist if they can not assist personally. We are not sure this owner lived in our county. If they did, please know you may call us. We are always here to assist whether it be with resources that can help financially, with feeding your pet, or even with surrendering him or her to us.