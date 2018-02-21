Memphis In May releases Beale Street Music Festival lineup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The lineup for the Beale Street Music Festival has officially been released.

This year’s event, which is scheduled to begin May 4, features several artists including Jack White, Queens of the Stone Age, Odesza, Erykah Badu, Post Malone, Logic, Incubus, Alanis Morissette, Ludacris, Tyler, The Creator, Juicy J, Kaleo, David Byrne, Vance Joy, Cake, The Flaming Lips, and D.R.A.M.

Tickets are available now on Ticketfly and start at $55 for single-day tickets. For those who want to purchase three-day passes or the VIP experiences, be prepared to dig deep. A tier three, three-day pass starts at $125 with the prices going up to $695 for the VIP experience with parking.

The music festival is the first event in the annual Memphis In May International Festival. This year, the month-long event will once again include the Great American River Run, 901Fest, the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest and a week dedicated the honored country, the Czech Republic.

