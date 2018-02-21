× Man fighting for his life after overnight car wash shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times at a Mid-South car wash.

Police were called to the Miracle Car Wash in the 3900 block of Riverdale around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday after someone spotted a “suspicious” situation. Authorities told WREG the victim was sitting near his vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The car appeared to have damage as well.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting but investigators are hoping to get more answers by looking at footage from nearby cameras.

So far no information regarding the suspect has been released.

Police said they have one person detained but it’s unclear if that individual is the person who called the shooting in or a suspect.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.