Live at 9: Sen. Alexander, the Beale Street Music Fest lineup & Watercooler Wednesday

A program right here in Memphis is keeping troubled kids out of jail by giving them a job. Faith Pollan, the coordinator of the Mid-South Peace and Justice Center’s Juvenile Justice Project, and Pastor William Parker stopped by to talk about how the program works.

The lineup for this year’s Memphis in May Beale Street Music Festival is out and on the list are many musical favorites and first-timers. Robert Griffin reveals the performers on WREG’s Live at 9.

In the wake of last week’s school massacre, the White House is showing a new openness to gun control measures. Senator Lamar Alexander talked about some “common sense” measures that he says must be taken now.

Danni Bruns, Steve Conley and Austen Onek kicked off this week’s segment by discussing the controversial new approach one California city has to help its poorest families make ends meet. The project will give a small group of low-income residents $500 a month for a year, with no strings attached.

And a New York government employee is off the job after a video of her berating an airline attendant went viral. It all started when the woman, Susan Peirez, began swearing at a mother and her 8-year-old son seated next to her. She asked to be moved to a different seat, and when the flight attendant refused, Pierez suggested the Delta employee might not have a job soon.

Finally, “Magnum PI” is getting new life. Jay Hernandez will star as the title character in the reboot of the popular detective series from the 1980s. Hernandez is known for his roles in “Scandal”, “Nashville” and the movie “A Bad Mom’s Christmas.” The new show will still be set in Hawaii with Magnum now an ex-navy seal, just back from Afghanistan.

