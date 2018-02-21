× Lawsuit: Bonding company held home hostage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South bonding company placed a lien on a woman’s home to demand money she never agreed to pay, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court Tuesday.

In the lawsuit, Deirdre Knight said she put up her home for collateral to secure a bond for her daughter through Memphis Bonding Company in 2014.

She said she was told she would owe no money so long as her daughter showed up to court, she says her daughter did.

But a year later, Knight said she discovered Memphis Bonding Company had taken out a lien on her home and was demanding more than $7,000 to have it removed.

“The bonding agent allegedly said to Ms. Knight, ‘Your husband doesn’t even need to know about this. It’ll go away as soon as your daughter shows up in court,'” said Knight’s attorney, Matthew Jones.

Jones said he’s heard from a handful of other people lodging similar complaints against the bonding company and said more lawsuits are possible.