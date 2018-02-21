× Investigation into child’s behavior reveals alleged sex abuse by mom’s ex-boyfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An investigation into a 10 year old’s inappropriate behavior results in sex charges being filed against a local man.

According to police, the child received a three day suspension after displaying sexual behavior at school. When asked how he knew about it, he reportedly told his mom he learned it from one of her former boyfriends.

He went on to describe how the man, identified as 31-year-old James “Trey” Bradshaw III, had touched him on several occasions while living at a home on Macon Road and at an apartment on Spottswood Avenue.

The disturbing details led police to bring Bradshaw in for questioning on Tuesday. At that time, he allegedly admitting to touching the boy and performing sex acts on him. He then stated he allowed the boy to do the same to him as well.

Bradshaw was charged with rape of a child and aggravated sexual battery.