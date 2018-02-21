× Improvements being made at Orange Mound apartments once deemed unlivable

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Improvements are starting to be made at an Orange Mound apartment complex that a judge referred to as being ‘the worst of the worst.’

The Kimball Cabana Apartments were almost shut down for having unlivable conditions.

However, a new owner said he was taking them over last week in environmental court and would start fixing them up.

Tenants are already noticing differences.

“The trash got picked up. They’re really just cleaning up the whole environment,” said tenant Jerrod Crawford.

The place is not only an eyesore, but it hasn’t been in compliance.

“The heat had just stopped working. But the water, that’s been a pain because they’ll cut it off every morning and cut it on every night,” said Crawford.

The water was turned back on last week under the future owner Chuck Parker.

On Wednesday, he said the heat will be back on for everyone.

“I feel very well with what’s going on over there,” said Parker.

Code enforcement officers said 90 percent of the trash has been picked up at the complex in the past week.

The future owner’s been boarding up more units and moving tenants from bad apartments to new ones.

There also used to be trash all over the mail room, which has been set on fire in the past. Although you could still see the remnants of the fire, a good amount of the room has been cleaned up with boards going up as well.

Parker says it’ll take about two months to do a complete analysis of the place. He thinks it’ll be quickly restored after that.

“This didn’t go bad overnight; it’s not going to go good overnight,” said Judge Larry Potter. “This is a process.”

A process he’s happy to see, along with the 40 families who live there.

The Kimball Cabana Apartments can’t be officially transferred to the new owner’s name for 120 days due to the current contract in place.

They’ll be back in court next week to keep going over the improvements and plans for restoration.