× Heavy rain prompts Flood Watches, Warnings for parts of the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As heavy rain makes its way through the Mid-South, officials at the National Weather Service are issuing weather alerts that you need to know about.

Flood Watch

Randolph, Clay, Lawrence, Greene, Craighead, Poinsett, Mississippi, Cross, Crittenden, St. Francis, Lee, Phillips, Dunklin, Pemiscot, DeSoto, Marshall, Benton, Tippah, Alcorn, Tunica, Tate, Coahoma, Quitman, Panola, Lake, Obion, Weakley, Henry, Dyer, Gibson, Carroll, Benton, Lauderdale, Tipton, Haywood, Crockett, Madison,Chester, Henderson, Decatur, Shelby, Fayette, Hardeman, McNairy and Hardin counties are all under the watch through Saturday evening.

Flood Advisories



The Tennessee River in Perry and Decatur County. Tuesday evening the stage was 363.4 feet- two feet below flood stage. The river is expected to rise near 363.6 feet Wednesday. This flood advisory will be active until Sunday.

Mississippi River in Desoto, Shelby and Crittenden counties until further notice.

Flood Warning

Widespread flooding is forecasted for residential areas and farmlands in northern Quitman County along the Coldwater River and Tallahatchie River.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Alcorn, Benton, Benton, TN, Calhoun, Carroll, Chester, Chickasaw, Clay, Coahoma, Craighead, Crittenden, Crockett, Cross, DeSoto, Decatur, Dunklin, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Greene, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lake, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Lee, Lee, AR, Madison, Marshall, McNairy, Mississippi, Monroe, Obion, Panola, Pemiscot, Phillips, Poinsett, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Randolph, Shelby, St. Francis, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tipton, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union, Weakley and Yalobusha counties until Thursday morning.

As much as two to four inches of rain is possible with this storm, with some areas seeing more.

Another round of heavy rainfall is expected Friday through Saturday night.

For more on the alerts and advisories, click here.