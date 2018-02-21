× Durham bus company launches site for parents, concerned citizens to file complaints

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Durham School Services has launched a new website for parents, school systems and concerned citizens to file complaints.

A company spokesperson said Bus Report went live last fall, and allows the company to log, track and investigate complaints in a timely manner.

After clicking on the “Complaints” tab, users select their state and write a description of their complaint. There’s also an option to upload supporting documents.

The website comes in response to changes made since a deadly, crash in Chattanooga in 2016, where six children were killed.

NewsChannel 3 recently uncovered a federal investigation of Durham where the company was cited for multiple violations.

Investigators from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration also made numerous recommendations to the carrier, including developing a centralized system to monitor complaints.

Records regarding the Chattanooga crash show Durham employees weren’t formally logging complaints about driver Johnthony Walker. Walker faces six counts of vehicular homicide and the trial begins February 27th.

One manager said she often wrote down complaints in a spiral notebook, which didn’t get transferred to employee files.

The investigation also revealed Durham employees failed to watch a video that showed Walker swerving, just days before the fatal crash.

Shelby County Schools and the municipal districts contract with Durham for bus services.

SCS and Arlington say Bus Report went live for their districts in January. Collierville Schools says it began using the system in November of 2017.

In addition to filing a complaint or compliment online, people can call 1-833-BUS REPORT.

The NewsChannel 3 Investigators have previously talked with SCS about how it manages complaints regarding bus drivers.

WREG opens up report card on Durham

School Bus Safety: WREG questions SCS about oversight

In addition to utilizing Bus Report, SCS says it’s now working on streamlining its own customer service methods by developing a new intranet tool that will possibly go live next year.