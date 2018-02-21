× Desoto Central Middle School student arrested, accused of posting social media threat

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Desoto Central Middle School administrators and the Southaven Police Department confirmed they worked together to investigate a threatening social media post.

The post was brought to their attention by students and parents.

Both school and law enforcement agencies are working in a proactive manner to ensure the safety of students and staff.

In a letter sent home to parents, the principal of Desoto Central Middle School said:

The Southaven Police Department has informed me that a DeSoto Central Middle School student was arrested during the overnight hours for alleged involvement in a social media post from Tuesday afternoon. As I have stated before, all claims are treated with the utmost importance and are investigated thoroughly. When students are involved in situations that could compromise the safety of our students and staff, I will seek the maximum penalty regarding school punishment. I want to thank the Southaven Police Department for all of their efforts. Our top priority is the safety of our students and staff, and we will all work together to maintain a safe learning environment at DeSoto Central Middle School.