× City of Memphis unveils plan to fix parking problem on Greensward

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A parking plan to end a parking problem at the Memphis Zoo was unveiled Wednesday night.

The Overton Park Conservancy has battled with the city and the zoo about customers parking on the Greensward for years.

The plan expanded parking on the north and west side of the zoo and creates a boundary for the greensward.

A visual barrier will go up to separate the two, and overflow parking should no longer be a problem.

Reaction to the solution is mixed.

“You know with the resolutions they’ve been given, they have faithfully tried to come up with an appropriate solution. But it takes trees. It still takes the greensward, and for some, that’s just unacceptable,” a resident said.

The plan preserves 43 trees on the parking lot, with up to 188 other trees being relocated.

Public comments are being accepted through next week.

You can click here to visit the city’s website.