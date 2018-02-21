× City of Memphis unveils new memphistn.gov website

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis is showing off a new website Wednesday, redesigned with smartphones in mind.

The new memphistn.gov is the city site’s first redesign since January 2013.

Links to services such as 311 complaint reports, job applications, records requests and bill payment are available on the site.

“This new site gives us more tools to meet citizens where they are, to communicate information essential to their lives, and to generally let people better understand how their government works,” Mayor Jim Strickland said in a statement.

According to blogger Tom Jones with Smart City Memphis, the site, designed by contractor CivicLive, was budgeted to cost $300,000, and came in under budget at $220,000.