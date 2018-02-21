× Rev. Billy Graham dead at age 99

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Rev. Billy Graham has died, a spokesman for his family confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday.

According to sources, he died at his home in North Carolina at the age of 99.

Graham is credited with bringing the Born Again religious movement into the American mainstream. Life magazine listed him as one of the 100 Most Important Americans for the 20th century.

He was inspired as a teenager to spread the gospel.

“I’d like to go to heaven I’m looking forward to it”

“Christ came into my life, transformed me, changed me, made me a new person. I’ve seen him change thousands of lives,” he said in an interview back in 1956.

His crusade caught fire.

He was referred to as the unofficial White House chaplain. President Johnson offered him the ambassadorship to Israel, a post he refused. Nixon was a close friend and frequent golf partner. George Bush called Graham to the White House the night before he launched the first Gulf War.

Younger President Bush credits Graham with turning him away from drinking and towards embracing God.

Millions around the world attended Graham’s evangelical crusades, bought his books, read his monthly magazine. His column appeared in more than 200 newspapers and his weekly radio program was carried on 700 radio stations.

A frail Billy Graham was honored by three former presidents at the dedication of his library in Charlotte.

“To have a man whose public ministry has reached hundreds of millions simply because he believed God had called him to use his massive talents to show that he loved his neighbor as his savior told him is a great gift,” said former President Bill Clinton.

Shortly afterwards, his wife of more than 60 years, Ruth Bell Graham, died and was buried on the library grounds. Billy Graham reportedly told his children and grandchildren that he was “looking forward to the next service” when he would be buried at her side.

