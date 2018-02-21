× Agricenter sign hit by bullets again

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Once again, the digital sign at the Agricenter has become the target for gun-wielding vandals.

Someone shot at the sign the night of Feb. 14 as they were driving east on Walnut Grave, the Agricenter said.

“This is dangerous as the bullet could have gone through the billboard and could easily have hit a runner or one of our other guests on the property,” said John Butler, President of Agricenter International.

The Shelby County Sherriff’s Office has been notified and are investigating. There is a $2,500 reward offered leading to the arrest and conviction of the offender. Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. Callers can remain anonymous.

In May 2015 the sign had been hit more than 15 times and again three times in February 2016.