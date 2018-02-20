VIDEO: Appling Middle dance team gets crowd hyped while waiting in Orlando airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Appling Middle School's dance team was on its way back from winning a national championship recently when the team gave its biggest performance — at the Orlando airport boarding gate.

The team from Bartlett took 2nd place in pom and 1st place in hop-hop at the DTU Nationals in Orlando over the weekend, according to their Facebook page.

On the way back, a Southwest Airlines agent told the girls they couldn't board without performing for the audience in the terminal.

That's exactly what they did.

A Pittsburgh photojournalist happened to be waiting to board the same flight, and captured the performance on his phone.

Now it's making its way across the internet as well as the CBS network.