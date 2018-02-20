× Two convicted in deadly South Memphis drive-by shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have been convicted on numerous charges including first-degree murder following a drive-by shooting in August 2014.

The shooting killed Dominique Thomas, a mother of five, who was one of 11 people inside a South Memphis home on Patterson Street when Corderro Avant and Davario Fields opened fire. Seven of the victims were juveniles ranging in age from 18 months to 16 years old, the district attorney said.

Both defendants were arrested three weeks later in Houston, Texas.

Avant and Fields were sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree murder charge. They are scheduled to return to court next month to learn their fate for the attempted murder and employment of a firearm counts.