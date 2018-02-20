× Tunica County board president indicted after allegedly punching another member

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — The president of the Tunica County Board of Supervisors has been indicted on assault charges following a fistfight with another board member during a meeting in January 2017, the county’s Circuit Court clerk said.

James Dunn appeared in court Tuesday with his attorney. He was indicted Feb. 6.

Dunn and board Vice President Henry Nickson Jr., reportedly got into a verbal altercation during a meeting. According to Nickson, Dunn asked him for respect and when Nickson refused, Dunn punched him.

Police had to break up the ensuing fist fight.