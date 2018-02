× Tennessee EBT cards won’t work this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —If you use an EBT benefits card in Tennessee, the state is warning you to get ready for a temporary statewide outage this weekend.

EBT/Quest cards can’t be used for purchases or at ATMs between 11 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday.

The system is undergoing an upgrade.

By 8 a.m. Sunday, the system will be working again. If you have concerns, call customer service at 888-997-9444.