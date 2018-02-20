× SYNNEX investing $20 million, creating 600 jobs in Desoto County

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A Fortune 500 company announced the creation of 600 new jobs over the next five years in Desoto County.

The SYNNEX Corporation, a company that provides data servers, cloud storage and networking solutions, recently moved its distribution operations from Olive Branch to a new building in Southaven. The first location was converted into a manufacturing facility.

With the growth, the company said it will soon be investing approximately $20 million and creating hundreds of new jobs. The bulk of the positions will be at the Olive Branch location.

The Mississippi Development Authority, the Tennessee Valley Authorities and Entergy are providing assistance, and both city governments are said to be considering giving SYNNEX a 10-year partial property tax exemption and a Free Port Warehouse exemption.