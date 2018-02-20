× Sheriff: Infants found in suitcase were up to 34 weeks old at time of death

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. — Preliminary autopsy results were released Tuesday night on two infant twins found dead in a suitcase near Wynne last week.

The babies were approximately 32 to 34 weeks along, according to the Cross County Sheriff. Full term is 40 weeks.

Further testing will determine race, sex and time and manner of death.

One of the babies was a female, the sheriff’s office said.

Cross County authorities have interviewed several people in connection with the incident. If you have any information they ask that you call (870) 238-5700.