× Sheriff: Coldwater Bridge back open after repairs

COLDWATER, Miss. — The Highway 51 bridge at Coldwater is back open, the DeSoto County Sheriff says, nearly two years after it was closed for repairs.

Mississippi Department of Transportation closed the bridge on March 11, 2016 after it started sagging.

An engineer in Desoto County told WREG the pilings are buckling causing cracks roughly six inches long.

An later inspection of the bridge once the floodwaters receded revealed repairing the structure wasn’t an option.

The Highway 51 bridge at Coldwater is back open, the DeSoto County Sheriff says, nearly two years after it was closed for repairs.