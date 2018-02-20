× Police report reveals bizarre new details in possible Cordova kidnapping

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New details have been released in a possible kidnapping case outside a Cordova skating rink Monday evening.

According to the police report, surveillance video from the 7900 block of Club Center Drive showed the alleged victim in the Cici’s pizza parking lot with a black Dodge Charger. The man begins walking towards the Cordova Skate Center and is immediately followed by the driver who pops his trunk.

The victim reportedly shuts the car’s trunk and continues to walk away.

That’s when another person exits the car, puts the man on his shoulder and then puts him in the trunk. But the man doesn’t stay there for long. The victim gets out and runs away again with the suspects right behind him. The group talks for a few minutes before the victim sits in the trunk once more and is helped inside by one of the suspects.

The vehicle was last seen heading east towards Germantown Parkway.

Police stated they are investigating this case as a possible kidnapping.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.