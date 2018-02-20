× Police: One injured after shots ring out at South Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for answers following an overnight shooting in South Memphis.

According to police, the victim was shot around 11 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Pennsylvania Street, which is inside the Montgomery Plaza apartment complex. The individual was taken to the Regional Medical Center, but so far a condition has not been released.

It’s unclear if a suspect has been taken into custody.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.