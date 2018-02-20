× Memphis man arrested and charged in homicide investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested and charged in the murder of a woman just last week, Memphis police confirmed Tuesday.

Earl Matthews was charged with second-degree murder after 56-year-old Sharon Hunt was rushed to the Regional Medical Center from the 200 block of North Lauderdale last Thursday after an altercation. She reportedly died from an apparent laceration injury.

WREG has learned Matthews has a long criminal history dating back to September 1995.

According to court records, during that time he’s been arrested on a slew of charges ranging from theft, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, criminal trespass, aggravated criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal impersonation, probation violation, aggressive panhandling, robbery, assault, driving under the influence and reckless driving.

In this latest incident, he is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.