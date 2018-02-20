Ohio 7th grader shoots himself on middle school campus

JACKSON, Ohio — Several schools in Ohio are on lockdown this morning after a 7th grader reportedly shot himself, multiple sources have reported.

In a message released Tuesday morning, the Jackson Local Schools district stated the incident happened at Jackson Memorial Middle School. Further reports indicated the student was in the men’s bathroom when he pulled a gun just before 8 a.m.

It’s unclear if other students were nearby or if the shooting was intentional, WOIO said.

We do know no one else was hurt.

The student was rushed to the hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time.

Both the high school and middle school were placed on lockdown, local affiliate Fox 8 News reported.

School officials said all extracurricular activities are cancelled for today and students are being released early.

