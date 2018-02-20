× Newest hire at Texas dentist office helps put patients at ease

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — For many, the thought of sitting in a dentist’s chair makes them nervous, but one Texas office has found an adorable solution to help ease some of that anxiety.

Meet Macie the dental dog.

She’s been clocking in at La Cantera Dental for about four months now and it’s easy to see why patients, both young and old, love having her around. Her big brown eyes are full of love and her white hair is just begging for a pet.

She may be the shortest staff member in the office, but patients say she’s accomplished something big.

“It’s just a sense of calmness, especially for patients that are apprehensive,” said coordinator Ashley Contreras.

Macie’s whole job is to help patients look forward to going to the dentist.

It’s working.

“I was very relaxed. I even went to sleep,” admitted patient Loreatha Carithers. “Macie as a therapy dog- the greatest benefit it calms, ease the anxiety down. It causes patients or clients to feel more relaxed.”

Dr. Henry Chu was the one who came up with the idea. Having memories of negative experiences himself, Dr. Chu said he became a dentist to help patients feel at ease.

“We rescued her and took her through the K-9 Good Citizens training program at Petco and trained her here at the office. Now she’s working with patients and helping them to overcome their anxiety and enjoy their dental visit,” said Shari Chu, Macie’s handler.

The puppy cuddles make the time in the chair pass in a flash.