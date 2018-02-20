× Mississippi State picks up big road win at Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, TX-Abdul Ado scored 19 points and Mississippi State stunned Texas A&M 93-81 on Tuesday night.

The Aggies, ranked 21st last week, dropped out of the rankings this week following consecutive road losses at Missouri and Arkansas. MSU overwhelmed A&M in points off turnovers (19-5) and bench points (23-6).

The Bulldogs (20-8, 8-7 Southeastern Conference) improved to 2-7 in SEC road games, while the Aggies (17-11, 6-9) fell to 5-3 at home against league competition.

Bulldog forward Aric Holman was questionable for Tuesday’s game after hurting his knee on Saturday in a victory over Mississippi, but played 19 minutes and contributed 13 points and five rebounds. Quinndary Weatherspoon added 17 points as five Bulldogs scored in double figures

A&M center Tyler Davis led all scorers with 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. TJ Starks added 19 points.