Memphis police officer off duty after assault charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis police officer has been relieved of duty pending an investigation into a domestic assault accusation.

Officer Markus Stephens, 42, has been relieved of duty pending an ongoing investigation, Memphis Police Department saidTuesday. Stephens has been employed with the Memphis Police Department since July 2009.

Police were called to Stephens’ home in Bartlett on Saturday. He faces a charge of simple assault.

According to a police report, a woman said Stephen slapped her several times and she heard the sound of a pistol slide racking along with the words “Your’re going to get hurt.”