Live at 9: Spreading message through music, Floribama Shore & cooking with Chef Ragan

Artists spread message through music

Music has long been used as a powerful way to send a message to the world. Many right here at Stax Records used their voices to speak out for social justice and economic equality some 50 years ago, and it’s a legacy that continues today. Marco Pave and Stax director Jeff Kollath talked about how they continue this mission.

Memphian appears on MTV reality show

It’s one of MTV’s most popular shows in several years and a Memphis woman is a big reason why. Candace Rice stars on MTV’s Floribama Shore, a reality show about several adults soaking up the sun and partying their through Panama City Beach.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cooking with Chef Ragan