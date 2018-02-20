× Judge: Jurors will not hear certain testimony in fatal bus crash

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A judge has ruled that jurors will not hear testimony that a Tennessee school bus driver charged in a fatal crash cursed at students and had other issues.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports Hamilton County Criminal Court Judge Don Poole wrote the order Feb. 13.

According to the document, there were three witnesses that were prepared to testify regarding Johnthony Walker’s prior conduct before the crash. Two of the individuals were school administrators while the third was a parent who had children on the bus, reported WTVC.

Walker’s defense attorney said the testimony was not related to the wreck, while prosecutors said it could show a pattern of behavior.

At this time, jurors will not be allowed to hear their testimony. However, if at any point during the trial prosecutors believe testimony about prior driving is relevant, they can request an out-of-jury hearing.

Six Woodmore Elementary School children died in the 2016 crash.

Authorities say Walker was speeding when the bus crashed with 37 children on board. He was charged with 34 offenses, including vehicular homicide.

Read the entire order