High Point Terrace home catches fire overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family is safe this morning after their home caught on fire early Tuesday morning.

The Highpoint Terrace home on St. Andrews Fairway was called in around 3:45 a.m., fire crews told WREG. By the time our crews made it to the scene, the fire was already extinguished.

The family inside did make it out okay.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.