× Flu kills 10 children in Tennessee this season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ten children in Tennessee have died as a result of the flu this season, along with one pregnancy-related death, the state department of health said.

“We continue to send our deepest condolences to the families who have lost a loved one due to influenza,” the department said.

Free flu vaccines are available at all Tennessee Department of Health clinics, and the state urged all Tennesseans to get vaccinnated.

Find a map of local health department locations and contact information online at www.tn.gov/health/health-programareas/localdepartments.html.