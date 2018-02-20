Family of missing Blytheville teen with special needs: ‘It’s a nightmare’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — Blytheville and Arkansas State Police are looking for a missing teenager with special needs.

Family discovered Ashton Talley, 18, missing from her home, which is south of Blytheville, early Saturday morning.

“It’s a nightmare," said her great aunt Marylynn Nicholson. "It’s just you can’t even wrap your head around what’s going on because we have nothing. We have nothing. She’s disappeared.”

Nicholson says Talley’s dad discovered her missing just before 4 a.m. Saturday.

The KIPP Collegiate High School senior has autism.

They believe someone lured her out of her home on Highway 312 near Blytheville. Family says her leaving is completely out of character.

“We know Ashton would not have walked out of that house to a stranger, so we’re left to conclude that this person enticed her such that she didn’t feel it was a stranger anymore.”

Her family says they tracked her phone records and found two Washington State numbers texted her — the last one being around 3:15 that morning.

Talley responded to the number a minute later. Her phone’s been silent ever since and they haven’t been able to find it.

The numbers that texted her are also now said to be out of service.

“The authorities collected her electronics and pulled some information from there and I think that led them to believe that things have taken an ominous turn.”

Authorities consider Talley to be at-risk and in danger.

The Mississippi County Sheriff told WREG's Bridget Chapman he didn’t want to release too many details about the case in order to not compromise the investigation, but he says his team’s been making a lot of headway.

Talley’s family has a message for the reserved teenager, who’s close to her father:

“Daddy’s looking for you," said Nicholson. "Daddy’s waiting for you and we will not stop looking for you. We will look until we find her, no matter what.”

The FBI was involved early on, but the Sheriff says they’re currently out of the investigation and could join again soon.

Talley is 5’2” and 135 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.

She was last seen wearing a navy blue or gray hoodie with a Lynyrd Skynyrd T-shirt. She had on pink and blue striped shorts with white tennis shoes.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, call 870-658-2242.