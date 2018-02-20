× Cannizaro out at Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. – According to multiple reports, Mississippi State baseball coach Andy Cannizaro has been fired for cause, just 3 games into his second season with the Bulldogs.

Mississippi State is expected to make a formal announcement on the firing later this morning.

Cannizaro, who played eight years in the Majors, led Mississippi State to a 40-27 record last season, a season which included the program’s 13th NCAA Regional Championship.

The Bulldogs opened the 2018 season this past weekend by getting swept at Southern Miss.

Pitching coach and former Kentucky head coach Gary Henderson is expected to lead the Bulldogs for the rest of the season.