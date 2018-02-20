× Can a door stops stop school shootings?

SOUTHBURY, CT. — A Southbury Connecticut woman’s Facebook post about keeping door stops in student’s backpacks in case of school shootings has gone viral.

Katie Cornelis, says she gave two of her nieces a doorstop after the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012.

“Sure it’s small, but it can be powerful in keeping you safe if you ever have to barricade yourself in a room”, Cornelis wrote on Facebook.

She decided to share the post after the Parkland school shooting. In hopes, more people make the small investment for themselves and their children.

Cornelis says that she “always” carries one in her purse. She received the tip from a security professional and just wanted to pass it along.

“I hope no one ever has to use it,” Cornelis said.