× Woman claims she filled her tank with water at Valero gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A post by a driver claiming she got watered down gas is gaining traction on Facebook.

The woman claims she filled up at a Valero gas station near Downtown and got more water than gas in her tank.

She said this set her back $800.

The video she captured and posted over the weekend was shared more than 4,000 times.

She says it’s mainly water her mechanic is draining out of her car’s tank.

In her post, the woman said she went to the Valero gas station on South B.B. King, and after she left her car started driving funny.

She went home and a little later her vehicle wouldn’t even start.

She said six containers were filled with mostly water.

Thankfully, no water made it into the motor, but she posted the video to warn others.

We went to the gas station to talk to an employee who said they have not received any other complaints.

They showed us recent inventory reports that they say shows their fuel is good to go.

We talked to a spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Agriculture by phone.

She said if someone has a concern over the quality of fuel or amount they receive, they should call their hotline immediately.

“Our policy is to send out an inspector within 24 hours of receiving that complaint to check out that pump and see if there is anything going on there,’ said Corinne Gould.

She said making reports could not only help you but it could help others as well.

“If the customer things there is a problem at a commercial gas pump we want them to report it because we don’t want that problem to perpetuate. If it affects one person there’s a chance that it could affect others, so we want to make sure that we check that out immediately,” Gould said.