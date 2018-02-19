× St. Jude announces development of $412 million research center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital announced the development of a $412 million advanced research center on the hospital campus.

The center will be more than 625,000-square feet and feature state-of-the-art labs for disciplines such as immunology, neurobiology, cell and molecular biology, gene editing, metabolomics, advanced microscopy, epigenetics, genomics, immunotherapy and RNA biology.

“The advanced research center will bring together a powerful combination of talent and technology in a space designed to propel discovery,” said James R. Downing, M.D., St. Jude president and chief executive officer. “We are creating an environment where scientists and clinicians will have ready access to leading-edge resources and opportunities to pursue breakthroughs in hopes of accelerating progress in treating and curing catastrophic pediatric diseases.”

“Every aspect of the advanced research center has been customized to inspire and support researchers who seek to lead and collaborate,” added James I. Morgan, Ph.D., St. Jude scientific director and executive vice president. “We have committed critical resources to equip the brightest minds in science with the world’s most sophisticated technologies and equipment so that we can continue to speed discoveries that will save children.”

The facility is just a part of the hospital’s $1 billion capital expansion project.

The ground breaking is scheduled for early spring 2018 with the facility itself scheduled to open in 2021.