South Memphis family says they were shot at, robbed of tax return money

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A South Memphis family said they were shot at, forced to get on the ground and robbed in their apartment.

“They ran in with the guns on us,” said the victim, who asked to remain anonymous for safety reasons “They laid my grandmother down. Well, everyone laid down including my kids.”

She said the four children between 2 and 9 years old were home Saturday night. They were also forced on the ground.

The victim said the men wore masks, they could only see their eyes, and both toted guns.

At one point, they reportedly fired a shot. Police circled the bullet hole in their kitchen.

“He kept asking for more. Said he was going to take my child. I just went on and gave him my card,” said the victim.

The family said the men went through everyone’s pockets. They grabbed their phones and cleared their wallets taking money they just got back from their tax return.

“I got laid off. We were already in process of getting ready to move,” said another victim. “We don’t know what we are going to do.”

The family planned on using that money to move out of the neighborhood to somewhere they feel safe.

If you can help police find the robbers, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.