Senatobia emergency room closing in March

SENATOBIA, Miss. — Tate County’s only emergency room facility will close March 19, North Oak Regional Medical Center announced Monday.

In a news release, North Oak said the decision to close its emergency room was made “in an attempt to revive the hospital as a vibrant part of the Senatobia/Tate County communities.”

North Oak has operated a 76-bed, acute-care facility in Senatobia since 1975. The hospital continues to provide inpatient and outpatient care and “looks forward to a long and prosperous future in Senatobia.”

North Oak also operates a primary care clinic and is considering opening another clinic with expended hours.

The closest emergency room facilities are in Southaven, Olive Branch and Batesville.