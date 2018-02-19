Sanford: After Florida shooting, lawmakers would be wise to listen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Out of the horrible tragedy in Florida last week, just might come a promising new movement led by teenagers fed up with career politicians who they believe value campaign dollars over human lives.

Survivors of the mass shooting that took the lives of 17 students and faculty members at a Florida high school are now channeling their grief into action. They intend to pressure political leaders to enact sensible gun control measures, do more in the area of mental health, and do whatever it takes to keep schools safe.

These new activists are planning a nationwide march - including a massive demonstration in Washington on March 24 - to demand action to reduce gun violence. Here's hoping that students in hundreds of cities - large and small - take part to show state and national lawmakers that Americans are tired of them doing nothing as one mass shooting after another takes place in schools, churches and nightclubs.

Since last week's carnage in Florida, Republicans who control the U.S. House and Senate have been mostly silent except to offer the usual thoughts and prayers. After every mass killing, these lawmakers refuse to even address the gun issue and it's because they are bought and paid for by the National Rifle Association.

But this time seems different. This time the voices of teenagers - who are future voters - are rising, and politicians would be wise to listen.