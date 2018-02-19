× Police: Woman dies, prompting homicide investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department confirmed Monday that a woman died after an incident last week.

According to the report, officers responded to the scene at 10:20 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of North Lauderdale.

A woman was injured from an apparent laceration and was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The victim later died from her injuries Monday.

Police confirm this is now a homicide investigation.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.