Police: Woman dies, prompting homicide investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department confirmed Monday that a woman died after an incident last week.
According to the report, officers responded to the scene at 10:20 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of North Lauderdale.
A woman was injured from an apparent laceration and was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
The victim later died from her injuries Monday.
Police confirm this is now a homicide investigation.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.