Police searching for man who was possibly abducted in Cordova
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for a man who was possibly abducted at the Cordova Skate Center in the 7900 block of Club Center Drive.
Officers responded to the scene around 6 p.m. Monday evening.
According to the report, the man was seen walking across the parking lot when he was approached by two men in a black Dodge Charger that was missing a bumper.
The victim was forced into the trunk.
The vehicle was last seen going east towards Germantown Parkway.
Police say a female may have also been in the car.
The victim was wearing a white t-shirt and jeans.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.