× Police searching for man who was possibly abducted in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for a man who was possibly abducted at the Cordova Skate Center in the 7900 block of Club Center Drive.

Officers responded to the scene around 6 p.m. Monday evening.

According to the report, the man was seen walking across the parking lot when he was approached by two men in a black Dodge Charger that was missing a bumper.

The victim was forced into the trunk.

The vehicle was last seen going east towards Germantown Parkway.

Police say a female may have also been in the car.

The victim was wearing a white t-shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.