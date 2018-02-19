Police investigating woman after her teenage daughter is accidentally shot in hotel room

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a local mother could face charges after police say she rented her 16-year-old daughter and friends a motel room.

She left them unsupervised, police said.

During their time in the motel room, police sayaid her daughter's boyfriend accidentally shot her.

Police say the girl's mother, Tekedyra Young, and boyfriend are now both under investigation.

Marcus Warren works across the street from the Deluxe Inn and Suites where he prepares hot dogs for the lunch rush at his food stand on Lamar Avenue.

"I haven't seen any suspicious activity or anything like that," he said.

In fact, manager Vijay Patel says he knows motels can be dangerous but that's why he's prepared.

"We have security but what people do behind the door, we don't know," Patel said. "We do not allow 17 year olds here. We have a strict policy. We only allow people who are 21 years old or over 21."

But the metal gates that surround his business couldn't keep out trouble Saturday.

Police said Young's daughter's 17-year-old boyfriend was getting in bed when his gun accidentally went off and hit the 16-year-old in the chest and arm.

"That falls back on the parents. They gotta be more responsible for their children and who they're hanging out with. They shouldn't be buying a hotel for a 16-year-old," Warren said.

"We don't know want that kind of crime here, especially in our business. That makes bad impressions for our business," Patel said.

Police said the teen's friend was in the bathroom and din't see the incident, but she is the one who called 911.

Authorities said the boyfriend now faces a weapons charge.

They also took the mom into custody for outstanding warrants, but they haven't charged her with anything else. They do confirm she's being investigated for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police said the 16-year-old is at Le Bonheur in critical condition.

We asked the District Attorney's office if they plan to try the 17-year-old as an adult, but we haven't heard back.